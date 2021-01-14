Skip to site footer
Club News

Jarrad joins Rovers ranks!

Highly-rated Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite becomes Rovers' first January signing

4 Hours ago

Rovers are delighted to announce the signing of highly-rated Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite on loan until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old centre back becomes Rovers’ first signing of the January transfer window and he is expected to go straight into the squad for Saturday’s home game against Stoke City.

Branthwaite started his career at Carlisle United, making 14 appearances for the League Two club during the first half of last season, before earning a major move to Everton last January.

The talented teenager made four appearances for Carlo Ancelotti’s side in the Premier League at the end of last season – keeping a clean sheet and producing a man-of-the-match performance in a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United in July on his full debut for the Toffees.

Composed, consistent and mature beyond his years, Branthwaite has remained in the first team fold at Everton this season and played in the 1-1 draw against Rovers Under-23s at Leyland in November – having received a maiden international call-up to the England Under-19 squad earlier that month.

A player with plenty of potential, personality and quality, Rovers are delighted to welcome Jarrad to Ewood Park, where he will wear squad number 30.


