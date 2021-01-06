Skip to site footer
Jacob eager for more minutes in weekend cup clash

“I just wanted to show what I’m all about and hopefully I’ve laid down a marker now"

15 Hours ago

Jacob Davenport is keen to boost his match sharpness when Doncaster Rovers make the visit to Ewood Park on Saturday in the Emirates FA Cup.

Darren Moore's charges make the trip across the Pennines for the second time this season, having previously taken on Rovers in the Carabao Cup at the start of the campaign.

Rovers won that encounter back at the end of August, and will be hoping for more cup progress this time around as well, with a spot in round four of the competition awaiting the winners.

Davenport appeared for his first Rovers start at Birmingham City at the weekend, and is hoping he's done enough to keep his place in the side for Donny's visit to East Lancashire.

“I just wanted to show what I’m all about and hopefully I’ve laid down a marker now," the 22-year-old midfielder told iFollow Rovers.

“The match sharpness is only going to come by playing more minutes.

“Hopefully I can start a few more games and get up to my best.

“We’ve had an unbelievable amount of games in such a short period of time.

“So it’s nice to have a little rest ahead of the Doncaster game.

“We want to win every game we play, we’re in the cup next up and we want to progress in the competition.”


