Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

It's nice to win ugly

Home truths after Huddersfield helped Rovers bounce back, explains Bradley Dack

9 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Winning the game by hook or by crook, Bradley Dack knew just how vital it was for Rovers to pick up all three points at the weekend.

Rovers had recorded one win in their last seven outings prior to Saturday's encounter against Birmingham City at St Andrew's.

It had certainly been a frustrating last few weeks for Tony Mowbray's men, who hadn't picked up the points they deserved during that time.

In what was only Bradley Dack's third game back following his long-term injury lay-off, the talisman was back on the scoreshet again, with his thumping drive adding to Adam Armstrong's opener in the 2-0 win over the Blues.

And speaking afterwards, tha playmaker revealed how some harsh words ahead of the game had the required impact on the team.

“It’s a huge win for us," a relieved Dack told iFollow Rovers after the game.

“We had a talk after the Huddersfield result about conceding sloppy goals and being a little bit naive.

“We’ve played a lot better than we did today and we’ve lost games.

“The most important thing is getting the three points and bouncing back.

“It was a horrible game, it wasn’t very nice to watch, but they are the games you have to win to push on into the top six.

“The character of the boys was there to see and hopefully now we can push on and start to dominate games again like we did at the start of the season.

“I feel like the team has played really well this season," he added.

"Even speaking to people who have played against us, they’ve all said how they feel we’re a good side.

“But we’ve lost stupid goals and lost stupid games, which is really frustrating.

“Winning games like this shows how far this team has come, because we’ll need to win a lot more of these kind of games to get where we want to get to.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Dack: A good day all round

8 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Dack savours his special strike

4 January 2021

The emotion on Bradley Dack's face was clear for all to see after his first time strike secured all three points against Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon.

Read full article

Club News

"It was an amazing moment for him"

3 January 2021

Bradley Dack was back with a bang against Birmingham City at the weekend, with his goal providing the cherry on the top of the cake for Tony Mowbray's men.

Read full article

Club News

Life's better with Dack around

29 December 2020

Everyone knows just how influential Bradley Dack is for Rovers, and Joe Rothwell says he's relishing a regular run in the team alongside the talisman.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

"He’s normally the one trying to nail me!"

4 Hours ago

Lewis Travis admits he preferred having Jacob Davenport by his side rather than coming up against him at the weekend.

Read full article

Club News

🧠 Brains of Brockhall: Round one - Douglas 🆚 Kaminski

6 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Dack: A good day all round

8 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Win signed DACK 2023 shirt!

4 January 2021

Rovers fans are being given the opportunity to get their hands on a very special shirt!

Read full article

View more