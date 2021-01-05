It's nice to win ugly

Winning the game by hook or by crook, Bradley Dack knew just how vital it was for Rovers to pick up all three points at the weekend.

Rovers had recorded one win in their last seven outings prior to Saturday's encounter against Birmingham City at St Andrew's.

It had certainly been a frustrating last few weeks for Tony Mowbray's men, who hadn't picked up the points they deserved during that time.

In what was only Bradley Dack's third game back following his long-term injury lay-off, the talisman was back on the scoreshet again, with his thumping drive adding to Adam Armstrong's opener in the 2-0 win over the Blues.

And speaking afterwards, tha playmaker revealed how some harsh words ahead of the game had the required impact on the team.

“It’s a huge win for us," a relieved Dack told iFollow Rovers after the game.

“We had a talk after the Huddersfield result about conceding sloppy goals and being a little bit naive.

“We’ve played a lot better than we did today and we’ve lost games.

“The most important thing is getting the three points and bouncing back.

“It was a horrible game, it wasn’t very nice to watch, but they are the games you have to win to push on into the top six.

“The character of the boys was there to see and hopefully now we can push on and start to dominate games again like we did at the start of the season.

“I feel like the team has played really well this season," he added.

"Even speaking to people who have played against us, they’ve all said how they feel we’re a good side.

“But we’ve lost stupid goals and lost stupid games, which is really frustrating.

“Winning games like this shows how far this team has come, because we’ll need to win a lot more of these kind of games to get where we want to get to.”