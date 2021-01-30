It won't be easy for us

Tony Mowbray admits this afternoon's encounter at home to Luton Town won't be a walk in the park for his Rovers side.

Mowbray's men know just how difficult the test will be against Nathan Jones' visitors, who sit three places and three points below them in the table.

The Hatters beat Rovers twice last term before a draw back in November saw the sides play out a 1-1 stalemate at Kenilworth Road.

And although Rovers are unbeaten in the league so far in 2021, Town have shown they can mix it with the division's best having triumphed over Norwich City and away at AFC Bournemouth

“Beating Luton isn’t an easy thing to do, as we have found out over the last couple of seasons," the boss explained to iFollow Rovers

“I think they are a team moving forward and I think Nathan deserves huge credit for the change in mentality there to a team who now believes they can compete in the Championship rather than just surviving and hanging on.

“They’re a positive team who play on the front foot and ask questions of the opposition.

“It’s a game we fully understand. Luton at home, because of the points we have dropped this season, it’s a game that we have to win.

“We’ll be very positive and very aggressive and try to get the points," he added.

“Nobody is underestimating Luton, but it’s a game we can win if we’re as positive as we can be.

“We have attacking options and we’ll be looking to ask questions.”