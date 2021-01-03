Skip to site footer
"It was an amazing moment for him"

But Tony Mowbray admits there is still work to be done to get Bradley Dack up to speed

2 Hours ago

Bradley Dack was back with a bang against Birmingham City at the weekend, with his goal providing the cherry on the top of the cake for Tony Mowbray's men.

It turned out to be a great day at the office for Mowbray and Rovers, with Dack's super strike securing the victory at St Andrew's after Adam Armstrong's early opener.

There was a clean sheet in the 2-0 win, whilst another bonus arrived in the form of Lewis Travis, who came through 70 minutes unscathed in his first game back following his own knee injury.

And whilst the emotion was clear to see on Dack's face after he thumped his 90th minute strike beyond Neil Etheridge and into the back of the net, Mowbray is keen to keep the talisman ticking along in a bid to get the playmaker up to speed with the rest of the squad.

“I’ve been on the journey with Brad for the year, albeit I’ve not been there all the time when he’s been sweating and working on his own in the gym," Mowbray began when discussing the 27-year-old's display with iFollow Rovers.

“I was a footballer for 18 years and know how you don’t enjoy football when you’re injured, it’s not a nice life.

“Bradley deserves a lot of credit for the sweat and tears that he’s been through.

“To score the goal, it’s an amazing moment for him.

"Without the goal I think many would have said he was ineffective, he’s found it really hard to get back up to speed with the team.

“It’s a team now that is playing with miles more energy and drive, and Bradley needs to get up to speed.

“But he scores goals because he has amazing technique on either foot, far more than a lot of footballers, without that being a slight on any of our players," the boss added.

“He can chop the ball back, he can bend balls in the corners, disguised passes, he’s someone of high quality.

“He needs to get up to speed to become a big part for us in the second half of the season.

“He needs to get fit, match fit, and the same has to be said of Travis.

“It’s important to get these key players up to speed quickly and they’ll probably get a run out in the cup game against Doncaster to try and get minutes in them.”


