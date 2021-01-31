Injury update on midfield trio

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray hopes Jacob Davenport and Tom Trybull could both be available for next weekend’s trip to Queens Park Rangers, but Bradley Johnson remains a few weeks away.

The midfield trio all missed yesterday’s 1-0 victory over Luton Town, which saw Rovers move within three points of the play-off places.

Johnson, who provided expert analysis on iFollow Rovers yesterday, sustained a hamstring injury in the early stages of last Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough, which is expected to keep him out of action for up to a month.

Davenport picked up a slight hamstring strain late on at the Riverside, but could be fit for next weekend’s trip to Loftus Road, whilst Trybull was ruled out of yesterday’s Ewood encounter after experiencing lower back pain in the build-up to the game.

Speaking after the 1-0 win, which was secured thanks to Adam Armstrong’s late goal, Mowbray said: “No Trybull today, no Davenport today, no Johnson today – all injured.

“It’s frustrating because we’ve been through this before. We’ve had no centre-halves for a spell, we’ve had no right-backs, we’ve had no left-backs and at the moment it seems centre of midfield.

“We have to get (Lewis) Travis up to speed. I don’t think he’s there yet. I know he can compete and tackle and get about, but with Travis in there, I felt we could afford to play Stewy Downing in there, with his passing ability, but it might not have been my first choice selection.

“We’ve got three midfield players unavailable, but hopefully they won’t be too long. Johnson will be up to a month, Trybull has got a back spasm, which could be alright tomorrow or it could be weeks, and Davenport has got a twinge on his hamstring, which is something that we hope will only be 7-10 days.

“We’ll wait and see what next week brings.”

Fellow midfield duo Elliott Bennett and Corry Evans were both back in the matchday squad yesterday for the first time in several months and the experienced duo could both feature in tomorrow night’s Premier League 2 fixture away to Leicester City.