Having seen Lewis Travis perform on Saturday afternoon, there's not many who would have known that it was his first game back following more than three months out of action.

The 23-year-old was a surprise inclusion by Tony Mowbray, with the combative midfielder back in the side from the start against Birmingham City.

He played his part in a crucial 2-0 victory over the Blues and managed to come through 70 minutes unscathed at St Andrew's.

It was a typical Travis display, with the only blot on his copybook coming in the form of a yellow card in the Midlands.

“I’m over the moon and relieved to have come through the game with no reactions or anything regarding my knee," the tough tackler told iFollow Rovers after the win.

“I felt ready, I had a really good chat to the gaffer and told him my thoughts. I explained that I was ready to play.

“I’m only going to benefit from playing those 70 minutes, so it was a wise decision.

"I wouldn’t have volunteered to play if I felt there was an issue with me knee, it wouldn’t have been worth it as I can’t hack another three months out again.

“It’s been hugely difficult for me in the last few months and it's not something I want to be doing again.

“But the time out has made me appreciate the game even more."

Having come through the test without incident, Travis is expected to start against Doncaster Rovers in the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

And he believes it won't take long to return to the player he was before he suffered his setback at Newcastle United back in September.

“I was at my maximum fitness before the injury and felt really sharp," he reflected.

“I’m obviously not at those levels at the moment, but I think after three or four games I’ll be aiming to hit the peak speeds and peak fitness levels.

“The knee feels solid, it’s just the fitness levels and the sharpness that I need to improve on."