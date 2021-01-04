Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

"I was ready to play"

Lewis Travis was back and helped Rovers to victory at Birmingham City on Saturday

5 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Having seen Lewis Travis perform on Saturday afternoon, there's not many who would have known that it was his first game back following more than three months out of action.

The 23-year-old was a surprise inclusion by Tony Mowbray, with the combative midfielder back in the side from the start against Birmingham City.

He played his part in a crucial 2-0 victory over the Blues and managed to come through 70 minutes unscathed at St Andrew's.

It was a typical Travis display, with the only blot on his copybook coming in the form of a yellow card in the Midlands.

“I’m over the moon and relieved to have come through the game with no reactions or anything regarding my knee," the tough tackler told iFollow Rovers after the win.

“I felt ready, I had a really good chat to the gaffer and told him my thoughts. I explained that I was ready to play.

“I’m only going to benefit from playing those 70 minutes, so it was a wise decision.

"I wouldn’t have volunteered to play if I felt there was an issue with me knee, it wouldn’t have been worth it as I can’t hack another three months out again.

“It’s been hugely difficult for me in the last few months and it's not something I want to be doing again.

“But the time out has made me appreciate the game even more."

Having come through the test without incident, Travis is expected to start against Doncaster Rovers in the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

And he believes it won't take long to return to the player he was before he suffered his setback at Newcastle United back in September.

“I was at my maximum fitness before the injury and felt really sharp," he reflected.

“I’m obviously not at those levels at the moment, but I think after three or four games I’ll be aiming to hit the peak speeds and peak fitness levels.

“The knee feels solid, it’s just the fitness levels and the sharpness that I need to improve on."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Knockin' on Mowbray's door...

3 January 2021

Lewis Travis is a pest on the pitch, but it's been revealed that the combative midfielder is exactly the same off it.

Read full article

Club News

Ayala and Brereton in contention for outing against the Owls

23 December 2020

Tony Mowbray has revealed that he's hopeful of having Daniel Ayala and Ben Brereton back available for the Boxing Day battle with Sheffield Wednesday.

Read full article

Club News

🧠 Brains of Brockhall: Round one - Travis 🆚 Chapman

6 November 2020

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray irritated by player unavailability

4 November 2020

The injury list continues to grow for Tony Mowbray and Rovers, and the boss admits he's tearing his hair out with a number of big names on the sidelines.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Win signed DACK 2023 shirt!

2 Hours ago

Rovers fans are being given the opportunity to get their hands on a very special shirt!

Read full article

Club News

Davenport desperate to keep his place

3 Hours ago

Jacob Davenport hopes his starting appearances will be similar to London buses.

Read full article

Club News

There's still room for improvement, demands Mowbray

6 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Gaffer full of praise for Davenport display

8 Hours ago

It's been a long wait for Jacob Davenport to make his first start for Rovers, but Saturday was finally the day for the 22-year-old midfielder.

Read full article

View more