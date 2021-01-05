Skip to site footer
"He’s normally the one trying to nail me!"

Lewis Travis has been speaking about his midfield partnership with Jacob Davenport

4 Hours ago

Lewis Travis admits he preferred having Jacob Davenport by his side rather than coming up against him at the weekend.

The duo partnered up in central midfield and had a fine understanding in the middle of the park.

It was the first time that Davenport has started a game for the club since arriving two-and-a-half years ago.

Seeing Travis, who was back in the side after three months out, and Davenport on the pitch at the same time hasn't happened on too many occasions over the last couple of seasons, but the pair certainly impressed in their first game starting together.

The pair produced the goods as the protection in front of the back four, with an energetic and snarling display to help Rovers return to winning ways.

“Me and Jacob hadn’t played that much recent football," Travis explained to iFollow Rovers after the encounter.

“I’d obviously been out of action for the last three months, whilst he’s not played so much football either.

“We like playing together. We normally play against each other in training and he’s normally the one trying to nail me," he joked.

“Hopefully we can build on the performance against Birmingham and have a good partnership together going forward.”


