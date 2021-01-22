Skip to site footer
Gallagher a doubt ahead of trip to Teesside

But there's better news on the fitness of Amari'i Bell and Corry Evans

5 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says Sam Gallagher is touch-and-go to feature against Middlesbrough on Sunday afternoon.

Audio pass: Middlesbrough v Rovers

11 Hours ago

The forward was forced off against Stoke City last weekend after crashing into the advertising boards during the second half against the Potters.

And Mowbray believes that the 25-year-old hasn't yet shaken off the back injury suffered during that incident.

But good news has arrived for the boss, with Corry Evans and Amari'i Bell joining Elliott Bennett back in training with the squad.

And although this weekend could come too early for the Northern Irishman, the latter two could play a part in the north-east on Sunday.

However, Joe Rankin-Costello, who made his first Rovers league start at the Riverside in last season's clash, won't be involved.

“Sam hasn’t trained with the team yet, but we’ll speak to the physios, see if he trains tomorrow and then make a decision on whether he’ll be in the squad," Mowbray reported to iFollow Rovers.

“Amari’i’s back training after having a knock last week and he’s back in contention.

“Corry’s closer than Joe because he’s training with the team and Joe’s not.

“Corry’s been handed back, but he’ll have to train for a week or two and we’ll maybe get a game or two in there if we can to ease him back in.

“I would prefer if we had a magic wand that made the players match fit straight away, but that’s never the case of course.

“They’ve been back training with the group, but for the likes of Bradley [Dack] and Trav [Lewis Travis], there’s no magic potion, they have to work on their match fitness," the manager added.

“That’s the point we’re at for those two and it will be the same for the likes of Corry and Joe Rankin-Costello.

“There are processes that you need to go through, but it’s good to see them back with us."


