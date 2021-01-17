Gaffer rues incorrect offside call

Tony Mowbray believes a wrong decision cost Rovers an extra two points against Stoke City on Saturday afternoon.

With the score at 0-0, Adam Armstrong was played through by Joe Rothwell before tucking the ball under visiting goalkeeper Josef Bursik and in at Ewood Park.

That would have put Rovers in command against a stubborn Stoke side, only for the flag to be up for offside.

Closer inspection showed that Armstrong was in fact onside and the goal should have stood.

And that was a key moment in the game that left Mowbray irritated.

“I haven’t seen it but my analysts are telling me that Adam was onside," the boss told iFollow Rovers after the game.

“I had a bit of a moan to the fourth official. They have to get those decisions right.

"In the Premier League it’s deemed a goal, and I feel it’s cost us an extra two points today.

“I know that football is about human error, it’s been that way for 150 years, but it’s frustrating when you score a pretty good goal.

“In fact it was a brilliant breakaway goal, a great pass and a brilliant goal, so for it to be ruled out by an incorrect decision is very disappointing.”