Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Gaffer rues incorrect offside call

Adam Armstrong put Rovers 1-0 up against Stoke, only for the assistant referee to wrongly adjudge him to be offside

3 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Tony Mowbray believes a wrong decision cost Rovers an extra two points against Stoke City on Saturday afternoon.

With the score at 0-0, Adam Armstrong was played through by Joe Rothwell before tucking the ball under visiting goalkeeper Josef Bursik and in at Ewood Park.

That would have put Rovers in command against a stubborn Stoke side, only for the flag to be up for offside.

Closer inspection showed that Armstrong was in fact onside and the goal should have stood.

And that was a key moment in the game that left Mowbray irritated.

“I haven’t seen it but my analysts are telling me that Adam was onside," the boss told iFollow Rovers after the game.

“I had a bit of a moan to the fourth official. They have to get those decisions right.

"In the Premier League it’s deemed a goal, and I feel it’s cost us an extra two points today.

“I know that football is about human error, it’s been that way for 150 years, but it’s frustrating when you score a pretty good goal.

“In fact it was a brilliant breakaway goal, a great pass and a brilliant goal, so for it to be ruled out by an incorrect decision is very disappointing.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Right place, right time

7 Hours ago

It took John Buckley only three minutes to get his first goal of the season, with the midfielder making an immediate impact to rescue a point for Rovers against Stoke City.

Read full article

Club News

Boss: We were way off where we can be

16 January 2021

Tony Mowbray admitted that his side weren't at the races despite taking a point from what was a tricky afternoon against Stoke City.

Read full article

Club News

Boss previews Stoke showdown

16 January 2021

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray: It's a deal that suits all parties

16 January 2021

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Buy One Get One Half Price on all Umbro products!

5 Hours ago

There's normally plenty of deals when it comes to January, and there's another one ready and waiting for you in the Roverstore!

Read full article

Club News

Right place, right time

7 Hours ago

It took John Buckley only three minutes to get his first goal of the season, with the midfielder making an immediate impact to rescue a point for Rovers against Stoke City.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Swansea City

9 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Tuesday night's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Swansea City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Rovers 1-1 Stoke City

10 Hours ago

Read full article

View more