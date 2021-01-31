Gaffer hails Kaminski's impact

Tony Mowbray heaping praise on Thomas Kaminski is becoming a regular occurance.

After purring over the Belgian's display at Middlesbrough last week, Mowbray was at it again when analysing the 28-year-old's showing in the 1-0 win over Luton Town.

A second successive shutout was earned, with Kaminski doing everything right once again.

Even when things could have got chaotic when Luton threw their own goalkeeper in Simon Sluga upfield for a late corner, Kaminski was there to get hold of the ball and calm things down.

It's been quite an impact in East Lancashire for the stopper, who has swiftly become a favourite with the Rovers supporters for his outstanding displays.

“The goalie is a top goalie, a proper goalie," Mowbray said to iFollow Rovers.

“He’s a wonderful personality, he’s very calming on the group but he has that authority and can get angry when someone’s not doing their job in front of him.

“He’s got great distribution, he’s steady, he’s calm, he catches the crosses he should catch, he punches the crosses he should punch and makes the saves he should make.

“We’re delighted with Thomas and I feel that he’s happy he’s made this move to England," the boss added.

“As a club, we need to keep progressing because otherwise you won’t be able to keep hold of players like Thomas Kaminski.

“Teams who have decent scouting departments will be watching and see his quality."