Gaffer full of praise for Davenport display

It's been a long wait for Jacob Davenport to make his first start for Rovers, but Saturday was finally the day for the 22-year-old midfielder.

Davenport was something of a surprise inclusion in the team that began the encounter at St Andrew's, as he appeared from the start for the first time since arriving at Ewood Park two-and-a-half years ago.

The midfield dynamo has had an injury-hit time since making the move to East Lancashire from Manchester City, with appearances limited during that time.

However, he was handed a starting berth alongside the returning Lewis Travis in the centre of the park and produced a typically tigerish display.

He came through the full 90 minutes and certainly grabbed his chance with both hands.

And his performance against Aitor Karanka's Blues has certainly given Tony Mowbray food for thought.

“I thought Davenport was our best player today, I’ve told him that in the dressing room," the boss revealed to iFollow Rovers after the game.

“It wasn’t to pick up a young boy and give him a bit of sugar, I did think he was our best player.

“He was crisp, sharp, he was snapping into tackles and played like a proper midfield player today.

“Jacob has to produce that all the time and make life difficult for the rest of the midfield players.

“He’s a slight boy but he’s lost a bit of timber, he looks lean, fit, fast and mobile," he added.

“He was really good for us and he will continue to be given opportunities to show that this is his level.”