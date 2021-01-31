Frustrating not to take all three points

Head coach Katie Quinlan cut a frustrated figure at full-time as Rovers were unable to find the net from open play in the 1-1 draw against Charlton Athletic.

The Blues produced a dominant display in the second 45 minutes, coming from a goal down to level via Elise Hughes’ penalty before creating several chances to win the game.

But they could not find a way through a stubborn Charlton defence for a second time and had to settle for a point at Hayes Lane.

“First half, we were disappointed with how we started, we began very slowly,” Quinlan said post-match.

“The girls were disappointed (at half-time). They came out in the second half and played good football in possession as well as out of possession.

“After being camped in their box for the majority of the second half, we’re disappointed to come away with just one point.

“So we’ll reflect on why we started slowly and make sure that we start quickly in the next game.”

Trailing at the break, Rovers made two changes with Ellie Fletcher and Georgia Walters brought on and Quinlan was pleased with the impact they made, as well as the overall performance from that point onwards.

She continued: “The subs did very well when they came on, they changed the game in terms of bringing energy onto the pitch and some quality in the final third, which we needed to bring on.

“They had a lot of players in their box and we were trying to break that down. We played nicely but it was just that finishing touch or a little bit of magic to finish the game off (which was lacking).”

The Blues picked up their first point of the calendar year to remain sixth in the FA Women’s Championship table and Quinlan sees plenty to build on when they entertain Crystal Palace next Sunday (2pm kick-off).

Rovers’ head coach added: “It’s a relief to get a point on the board but we should have more, I believe.

“There have been some good performances from us so far in the last two games, in possession, but we need to start punishing teams more.

“It’s going to be a tough game (against Palace) but we’re glad to be at home because it’s our first game at home of the new year and it’ll be nice to be back at Bamber Bridge.”