Food for thought for Mowbray ahead of Swans test

Tony Mowbray says time will tell regarding who is available for selection against Swansea City on Tuesday night.

Battered and bruised at the weekend against Stoke City, Rovers were forced to replace both Joe Rothwell and Sam Gallagher due to injury in the 1-1 draw against the Potters.

And with Elliott Bennett, Joe Rankin-Costello, Corry Evans, Daniel Ayala, Derrick Williams and Scott Wharton all out of action, Mowbray's hopeful that nobody else will be added to the list of casualties.

“There’s a few knocks and niggles, a few players who have been with the physios," Mowbray reported to iFollow Rovers.

“We’ll have to wait and see. Nobody’s ruling anybody out but nobody’s ruling anybody in.

“I’ve always got food for thought when it comes to selection and you can’t keep picking the same players when you have a game every few days.

“We’ll look to move a few things about, whilst keeping the same kind of intensity and playing how we like to play," he added.

“We’ll see tomorrow who’s available and try to pick a team to give Swansea problems."