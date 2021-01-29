Fenton expecting a battle

Natasha Fenton believes Rovers Ladies have the tools and the mindset to get back to winning ways when they travel to face Charlton Athletic Women on Sunday (12pm kick-off).

After defeat to London City Lionesses last time out, Fenton says Rovers can take heart by some aspects of that away performance and sees encouraging signs of how they can up their game.

But she knows it won’t be easy against a Charlton side who have made several new signings ahead of the fixture and are desperate to move off the bottom of the FA Women’s Championship table.

“I feel we had some really positive outcomes, particularly from the first half but I think when they (London City) scored their first goal it unsettled us and we never really recovered from that,” the 22-year-old admitted.

“We’ve realised that we probably need to be getting a bit more out of training in our intensity. You could definitely see that they had played two games this side of Christmas.

“Our match sharpness probably wasn’t quite there. Although we’re very grateful to still be playing at this time, we aren’t able to play friendlies against other opposition.

“So we’ve really got to try and maximise what we do in training in order to produce that match sharpness. Hopefully this week that’s something that we’ve done.

“There’s definitely positives that we can take forward going into Charlton. We’ve identified things from the weekend and hopefully we can bring those into the game on Sunday.

“I think it’s really important that the girls know what we need to do to put things right from Sunday and I think that’s come out in training this week.”

A 1-0 defeat to Charlton in Rovers’ first home game of 2020-21 was a disappointing start to the season at Bamber Bridge and another scoreline that Fenton is looking to rectify, whilst also acknowledging the team’s improvement since that game.

The midfielder continued: “That result they got against us definitely didn’t reflect the game. We had so many chances and now I think we can be more clinical in front of goal.

“We know we have to take our chances and it’s definitely a result that we all want to put right.

“It’s not going to be an easy game at all, Charlton battle right to the 90th-plus minute, which is what they did when they came to us.

“We know it’s going to be a big ask from the girls to go and find a result but that’s what we want.

“We want the three points, we want to get back to winning ways and we want to start moving back up the table.”

Fenton has happier memories of last season’s trip to south London when Rovers came from behind in the second half to snatch a 2-1 win at The Oakwood.

“Likewise they probably thought in that game that they deserved to win so we’re both sort of looking for that revenge against each other,” she added.

“Again it’s going to be a long distance trip and it’s usually a good game against Charlton and a battle, which is what we’re always up for, that’s what is important.

“We know what it’s like to go and win away at Charlton and we want to go and do that again.”