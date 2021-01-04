Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Academy

FAYC: Arsenal date confirmed

Rovers will host the Gunners at the LFA County Ground on Wednesday January 27th

Just now

Sponsored by

A date for Rovers Under-18s’ FA Youth Cup fourth round tie at home to Arsenal has now been confirmed.

The match will take place behind closed doors at the Lancashire FA County Ground in Leyland on Wednesday January 27th, kick-off 7pm.

The tie must be settled on the night, with extra-time and penalties a possibility, should the scores be level at the end of 90 minutes.

The two teams met in last season’s competition, with Rovers running out 4-1 winners at Ewood Park at the quarter-final stage thanks to goals from Sam Burns (2), D’Margio Wright-Phillips and Luke Brennan.

Rovers lost to eventual winners Manchester City at St George’s Park in the semi-finals.

Mike Sheron’s side booked their place in the fourth round courtesy of a 1-0 victory away Carlisle United last month – with Georgie Gent scoring the only goal of the game at Brunton Park – whilst Arsenal earned a 2-1 win at Rotherham United.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Academy

Rovers to host the Gunners in the FA Youth Cup

18 December 2020

Rovers Under-18s have been handed a home tie in the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup against Arsenal.

Read full article

Match Reports

FAYC report: Carlisle United Under-18s 0-1 Rovers Under-18s

8 December 2020

Rovers Under-18s booked their place in round four of the FA Youth Cup thanks to Georgie Gent's superb strike, but Mike Sheron's side were certainly made to work to progress by Carlisle United.

Read full article

Match Previews

FAYC preview: Carlisle United Under-18s v Rovers Under-18s

8 December 2020

Just 39 days on from featuring in the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup, Rovers begin their run in the competition once more, starting at Brunton Park against Carlisle United Under-18s this evening.

Read full article

Academy

Date confirmed for FA Youth Cup

26 November 2020

The date for Rovers’ FA Youth Cup third round tie away to Carlisle United has now been confirmed.

Read full article

Academy

Academy

Rovers to host the Gunners in the FA Youth Cup

18 December 2020

Rovers Under-18s have been handed a home tie in the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup against Arsenal.

Read full article

Academy

Sheron satisfied with his side's resilience

10 December 2020

Mike Sheron was left happy enough with his side's display following the FA Youth Cup triumph over Carlisle United, but admits improvements need to be made for his youngsters to go deep in the...

Read full article

Academy

Date confirmed for FA Youth Cup

26 November 2020

The date for Rovers’ FA Youth Cup third round tie away to Carlisle United has now been confirmed.

Read full article

Academy

Carlisle await in FA Youth Cup

19 November 2020

Rovers Under-18s will face Carlisle United in the third round of the FA Youth Cup.

Read full article

View more