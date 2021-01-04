FAYC: Arsenal date confirmed

A date for Rovers Under-18s’ FA Youth Cup fourth round tie at home to Arsenal has now been confirmed.

The match will take place behind closed doors at the Lancashire FA County Ground in Leyland on Wednesday January 27th, kick-off 7pm.

The tie must be settled on the night, with extra-time and penalties a possibility, should the scores be level at the end of 90 minutes.

The two teams met in last season’s competition, with Rovers running out 4-1 winners at Ewood Park at the quarter-final stage thanks to goals from Sam Burns (2), D’Margio Wright-Phillips and Luke Brennan.

Rovers lost to eventual winners Manchester City at St George’s Park in the semi-finals.

Mike Sheron’s side booked their place in the fourth round courtesy of a 1-0 victory away Carlisle United last month – with Georgie Gent scoring the only goal of the game at Brunton Park – whilst Arsenal earned a 2-1 win at Rotherham United.