FA announce Youth Cup suspension

Rovers were due to play Arsenal Under-18s in the competition later this month

1 Hour ago

The Football Association has today confirmed that the 2020-21 FA Youth Cup campaign has been temporarily suspended.

The decision was made following discussions with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport and the competing clubs.

The health and wellbeing of players and staff are of paramount importance and we intend to resume the national competition once the UK Government’s current national COVID-19 lockdown concludes and it is deemed safer for clubs to travel.

The FA Youth Participation & Development Committee, which is responsible for management of the competition, will continue to review the situation and we will provide further updates at the earliest opportunity.

As a result, Rovers' fourth round tie against Arsenal, which was scheduled to take place behind closed doors at the Lancashire FA County Ground in Leyland on Wednesday 27th January, will no longer be going ahead.


