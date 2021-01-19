Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

The EFL can confirm that a total of 4598 players and Club staff from all 72 EFL clubs were tested as part of last week’s testing programme, with 32 positive cases returned.

10 Hours ago

Sponsored by

The EFL can confirm that a total of 4598 players and club staff from all 72 EFL clubs were tested as part of last week’s testing programme, with 32 positive cases returned.

A twice-weekly COVID-19 mandatory testing progamme is now in place for all clubs, with today’s results covering all tests undertaken from Monday 11th to Sunday 18th January.

53 EFL Clubs returned zero positive tests over this period. Players or Club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate in line with latest Government guidance.


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Tonight’s game OFF

15 Hours ago

Tonight’s Championship fixture between Rovers and Swansea City has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Read full article

Club News

Douglas: That hunger and desire drives me on

18 January 2021

It's now 350 games and counting for Rovers left back Barry Douglas.

Read full article

Club News

Food for thought for Mowbray ahead of Swans test

18 January 2021

Tony Mowbray says time will tell regarding who is available for selection against Swansea City on Tuesday night.

Read full article

Club News

On This Day: Jansen arrives and Rovers hit five at Hillsborough

18 January 2021

Brian Kidd signed a 21-year-old Matt Jansen from Crystal Palace on this day back in 1999!

Read full article

View more