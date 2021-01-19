EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

The EFL can confirm that a total of 4598 players and club staff from all 72 EFL clubs were tested as part of last week’s testing programme, with 32 positive cases returned.

A twice-weekly COVID-19 mandatory testing progamme is now in place for all clubs, with today’s results covering all tests undertaken from Monday 11th to Sunday 18th January.

53 EFL Clubs returned zero positive tests over this period. Players or Club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate in line with latest Government guidance.