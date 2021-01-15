Doyle hoping to maintain form

Midfielder Emma Doyle says Rovers are looking to build on an encouraging first half of the campaign, ahead of facing Lewes at Bamber Bridge on Sunday (12pm kick-off).

The Christmas period, combined with the postponement of last weekend’s fixture at Charlton Athletic, added a mini break to Rovers’ 2020-21 season, which Doyle believes provides extra impetus to ensuring they return to league action with a positive result.

“Everyone’s buzzing to get back on the pitch after such a long time out,” the 21-year-old commented. “We feel like we haven’t played a game for ages.

“We’re made up to be back out on the training pitch and hopefully we can get the game on with everything that has been going on and secure some points as well.

“Obviously, they took points off us last game and we weren’t too happy with the performance, either.

“Lewes are a good side but we’re at home as well so that will give us a boost.”

Gemma Donnelly’s side are ahead of Sunday’s opponents on goal difference and will want to avoid a repeat of the 1-0 defeat against the Rookettes earlier in the season.

Sitting fifth in the FA Women’s Championship table after 11 games, the Blues must now kick on and take advantage of their current position, according to Doyle.

She added: “We’ve been on a good run of form so hopefully we can do the same on Sunday. We’ve had such a good defensive record as well, keeping a lot of clean sheets.

“We’ve taken points off teams in the past but we know that they will want to start taking points off us.

“We’ve just got to maintain the form that we had in the last few games before Christmas and kick on and hopefully we can get further up the table.”