Downing: We weren't clinical enough

The experienced midfielder believes Rovers were dealt a harsh lesson against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday

1 Hour ago

Stewart Downing felt a lack of cutting edge was the biggest reason as to why Rovers won't be in the hat for the fourth round draw of the Emirates FA Cup on Monday night.

The experienced former England international was one of six alterations to the starting XI as Tony Mowbray freshened the team up against Doncaster Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon.

Taylor Richards' strike just before half time proved to be the match-winning moment for the visitors, who booked their spot in the next round of the competition with a 1-0 victory.

Rovers had their chances, most notably through Harvey Elliott and Bradley Dack, who were both denied by debutant Ellery Balcombe in the visiting goal.

Balcombe walked away with a clean sheet on his maiden outing for Donny, with Darren Moore's side sending Rovers crashing out of the tournament.

“We created quite a few chances in what was quite a stodgy game," Downing began when reflecting on the tie with iFollow Rovers.

“I think you have to give credit to Doncaster. They were quite brave in the way they played, they gave us chances, but we weren’t clinical enough really.

“We had the chances but we didn’t put them away.

“They only had one or two shots, but they got the bit of luck with the goal and it’s gone in.

“They probably deserved to go through because we weren’t clinical enough.

“You can see the ideas, the passing and the movement is looking good from us.

“But if you don’t put the ball in the net, it’s ultimately the end product that wins you the games rather than looking pretty," the 36-year-old added.

“We were killing teams at the start of the season, everything was getting finished off, but it’s just not happened of late for us.

“So we need to get back to that, let’s keep the belief and hopefully turn the results back into wins for us.”


Stewy eyes momentum against the Potters

19 December 2020

Downing: Let's build on Millers victory

19 December 2020

Stewart Downing has challenged his Rovers team-mates to target a winning run following the midweek late show against Rotherham United.

"He’s almost the go-to man for us at the moment"

18 December 2020

They're both at different stages of their careers, but Stewart Downing admits that Harvey Elliott has oozed class during his loan spell at Rovers so far.

Downing hails squad togetherness

17 December 2020

"Stodgy" was how Stewart Downing described Rovers' latest outing against Rotherham United.

We needed to refresh the team

4 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says certain players were rested against Doncaster Rovers for a fear of burnout.

Gallery: Rovers v Doncaster Rovers

6 Hours ago

Highlights: Rovers v Doncaster

8 Hours ago

We huffed and puffed but couldn't find a way through

23 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray was left hugely frustrated to see his side crash out of the Emirates FA Cup at the first hurdle.

