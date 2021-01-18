Skip to site footer
Club News

Douglas: That hunger and desire drives me on

The loan left back made the 350th appearance of his career at the weekend

3 Hours ago

It's now 350 games and counting for Rovers left back Barry Douglas.

The defender, on a season-long loan deal from Leeds United, achieved the milestone in the 1-1 draw with Stoke City at Ewood Park at the weekend.

Of that number, all but one appearance has been for the seven clubs that the Glaswegian has represented, with a solitary cap for Scotland coming against Hungary in March 2018.

It's been something of a nomadic career for the 31-year-old, who has also played his football in Poland and Turkey after beginning his career in his homeland with Queens Park and then Dundee United.

And Douglas is hopeful he'll play another 22 games this term at the very least as Rovers aim to earn a play-off finish by May.

“To reach 350 appearances, it’s a milestone I wasn’t aware of, but I’m very happy to reach it," he admitted to iFollow Rovers.

“Hopefully there’s still plenty more games to come yet.

“I think football is full of highs and lows, but it’s about finding that balance.

“As you get older you do manage to control your emotions, but the hunger and the desire is still there to play and that’s what drives me on.

“Just when you look at the game at the weekend, it’s a point but it feels negative because you want all three points," he reflected.

“But if that point gets you in the play-offs come the end of the season then nobody mentions the performance.

“Let’s keep racking up the points and assess it when it comes to the crunch time at the end of the campaign.

“Every game, especially in this league, I think there will be a high percentage of teams winning games after getting that first goal.

“However, even when we’ve gone behind we’ve got the belief to come back.

“It’s about fine tuning little aspects of our game and hopefully we can go on a good run."


