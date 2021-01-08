Skip to site footer
Donny cup clash evokes special memories for Dolan

Tyrhys Dolan has featured in 19 of Rovers' 25 games so far this season, with game number one coming against Doncaster.

2 Hours ago

Playing against Doncaster Rovers in a cup competition will always bring a smile to Tyrhys Dolan's face.

It was against Darren Moore's outfit, at the end of August, that the teenager appeared in a competitive fixture for the first time in his career.

With his professional debut ticked off, it was the springboard for Dolan to really push on, with another couple of milestones being achieved against Wycombe Wanderers less than a month later.

He made his first league start against Gareth Ainsworth's Chairboys and then scored his first professional goal in the 5-0 home rout.

In truth, it's been a whirlwind six months or so for the 19-year-old, whose quick feet and exciting wing play have already made him a firm favourite with the Rovers supporters.

“Playing against Doncaster has special memories for me as it was the game I made my professional debut," the youngster recollected to iFollow Rovers ahead of this weekend's Emirates FA Cup encounter between the two sides.

“For it to be at Ewood as well made it extra special.

“So this weekend will be a good marker for me to see how well I’ve progressed. If I do get the chance then it’s important to put in a good performance.

“Playing with the senior lads has helped me progress massively since I joined Rovers.

“What I have learnt is that you have to have a picture before you receive the ball and ensure every touch is right.

"You have to be steps ahead, it’s so much different from playing youth football.

“That Doncaster game was the start of a great first half of the season for me."

Dolan fine pre-season progress put him in the spotlight following his summer arrival from Preston North End.

The Lilywhites opted not to keep Dolan on, but the wing wizard has featured in 19 of Rovers' 25 games so far in all competitions and has shown he is more than good enough at Championship level.

Those dazzling feet have produced plenty of magic moments already in the first half of the campaign, with three goals to his name in blue-and-white.

And when looking back on his end to 2020, there's been plenty of highlights for the teenager, although one in particular tastes sweeter than the rest.

“The highlight so far has to be the goal at Deepdale," he said with a grin.

"To not break through there and to score against them meant a lot to me, especially the fact that I could dedicate it to my best friend, who had sadly passed away.”


