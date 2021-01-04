Davenport desperate to keep his place

Jacob Davenport hopes his starting appearances will be similar to London buses.

Davenport's waited patiently to see his name in the starting XI for Rovers but, two-and-a-half years after arriving at Ewood Park, he was finally given the nod to start against Birmingham City.

He was named on the teamsheet in the Midlands and produced an excellent performance alongside Lewis Travis in central midfield.

The 22-year-old helped Rovers to victory at St Andrew's with his energetic display leaving Tony Mowbray purring after the contest.

So much so, the boss had the enthusiatic midfielder down as his own Man of the Match.

That high praise left Davenport pleased that his performance had the required impact on both the team and the boss.

And he's now hoping that one start can lead to another, with the ex-Burton Albion man eager to be in the team to face Doncaster Rovers in the Emirates FA Cup at the weekend.

“It was a very good day for us and to finally get the start, it has taken a bit longer than I would have liked in all honesty," he admitted to iFollow Rovers after the game.

“It’s been a long time coming, but to get those three points is massive for us.

“It’s nice to hear the gaffer speak positively of me. It’s exactly what I want to do, I want to get right in the gaffer’s thoughts.

“I want to stay in the starting XI and keep my place from here on in.

“The last few months, coming off the bench and trying to make an impact, it’s been quite hard at times.

“But to get the 90 minutes on Saturday was massive for me and I just want to kick on with the team now.

“I'll admit that I had some butterflies in my belly because I haven’t started a professional game for a while now."

A new-look midfield saw Davenport and the returning Travis alongside Harvey Elliott in the middle of the park, with the latter featuring in a slightly more advanced role.

That left the former two to produce the dirty work, with Davenport's snarling display certainly catching the eye.

And whilst it was a big day for the former Manchester City trainee, the same can be said for Travis, who was back in the side after a three-month injury lay-off.

“Trav’s very good on and off the ball and I felt we had a good partnership out there," Davenport added.

“The more we play together then the better the partnership will be.

“Looking back at the game, we knew we had to start quickly and I think we could have had two, three or four goals in the first 20 minutes or so.

“We started off very well before the game got a bit scrappy, but the main thing is the three points.”