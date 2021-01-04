Dack savours his special strike

The emotion on Bradley Dack's face was clear for all to see after his first time strike secured all three points against Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon.

In game three of Dack's return following a year out with a knee injury, the talisman wrapped up the points with a trademark finish that gave Neil Etheridge no chance in the home goal.

The strike was the cherry on the top of the cake for Mowbray's men, with Lewis Travis coming through 70 minutes unscathed, whilst the team also earned a first clean sheet in ten games to go alongside the 2-0 triumph.

“Words can’t really describe it, but it was an amazing feeling, a really amazing feeling," the playmaker beamed to iFollow Rovers when reflecting on a really positive day for the club.

“With the score at 1-0, they were pushing on, so for us to breakaway and make it two, it was really special.

“It was nice to clinch the game and it wasn’t a bad finish either.

“I saw Ty [Dolan] running, he did brilliant when he came on to stretch the game, he got in behind and I just wanted to join him.

“It took a lucky bounce and came my way, I fired it towards the corner and luckily for us it went in.

“There was no other thought in my mind, it was always going to be a shot on goal and I think it was the first one I’ve taken since returning," he admitted.

“I’m claiming that as one out of one, and itt’s right up there as one of the most special goals of my career.

“To be out for 12 months is a long period of time for someone who loves football and just wants to play, which is the bracket I put myself in.

“So to come back with a goal like that is so special."

Tony Mowbray believes there's still work to do for the 27-year-old to get up to speed, and Dack's certainly in full agreement with his manager.

Having appeared off the bench in Rovers' last three games, progress is being made, but the attacker knows it will take time.

“It’s a long time to be out, I want to be better than I was before but I know it’s not simply a case of me clicking my fingers for that to happen," he added honestly.

“It will take me a few weeks, maybe longer, to get back to that intensity at this level, but it’s not been a bad start from the first three games back.”