Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

Coan joins Rovers on loan

Rovers have recruited young defender Hannah Coan from Everton

2 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Rovers Ladies can confirm the signing of Everton defender Hannah Coan on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old centre-back came through the youth system at Everton, playing in the Academy alongside new Rovers teammates Isobel Dean and Emma Doyle, before making her first team debut last season.

After featuring in a Continental Tyres League Cup tie in December 2019, Coan then joined Championship side Sheffield United on loan at the start of 2020-21.

Departing the Blades in November 2020, she will now link up with Gemma Donnelly’s side for the rest of this campaign.

Coan is eligible to play in Sunday’s fixture against London City Lionesses and will wear the number 29 shirt at Rovers.

Welcome to the Club, Hannah!


Advertisement block

Related articles

Ladies

Exciting times ahead, says Dean

12 August 2020

Rovers Ladies’ new signing Issy Dean says she has settled in well to life at the Club and is looking forward to the season ahead.

Read full article

Ladies

Bentley hoping to gain more experience

1 September 2020

Rovers Ladies loanee Fran Bentley is targeting a good defensive record after joining from Barclays FAWSL side Manchester United.

Read full article

Ladies

Newsham joins the Blues!

11 August 2020

Rovers Ladies can confirm the signing of former Manchester United youngster Charlotte Newsham.

Read full article

Ladies

Rovers secure Bentley loan deal

1 September 2020

Rovers Ladies are delighted to announce the loan signing of Manchester United goalkeeper Fran Bentley.

Read full article

Ladies

Ladies

Preview: London City Lionesses v Rovers Ladies

1 Hour ago

Rovers Ladies are on the road this weekend as they travel to face London City Lionesses in the FA Women’s Championship (2pm kick-off).

Read full article

Ladies

Donnelly previews Lionesses clash

19 Hours ago

Gemma Donnelly expects London City Lionesses to provide a stern test of her side’s credentials when the pair meet on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

Read full article

Ladies

An exciting prospect

21 January 2021

Rovers manager Gemma Donnelly was thrilled to be able to secure the services of highly-rated attacking midfielder Annabel Blanchard.

Read full article

Ladies

Blanchard ready to get to work

21 January 2021

New recruit Annabel Blanchard says she is excited to begin her Rovers career, after signing from fellow Championship side Leicester City.

Read full article

View more