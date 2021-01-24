Coan joins Rovers on loan

Rovers Ladies can confirm the signing of Everton defender Hannah Coan on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old centre-back came through the youth system at Everton, playing in the Academy alongside new Rovers teammates Isobel Dean and Emma Doyle, before making her first team debut last season.

After featuring in a Continental Tyres League Cup tie in December 2019, Coan then joined Championship side Sheffield United on loan at the start of 2020-21.

Departing the Blades in November 2020, she will now link up with Gemma Donnelly’s side for the rest of this campaign.

Coan is eligible to play in Sunday’s fixture against London City Lionesses and will wear the number 29 shirt at Rovers.

Welcome to the Club, Hannah!