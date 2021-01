Rovers can confirm that the FA Women’s Championship fixture between Blackburn Rovers Ladies and Lewes FC Women has been postponed.

The Club’s request to postpone has been approved by the FA, in accordance with competition rule 11.3.8 and Rovers players testing positive for COVID-19.

We wish those affected a speedy recovery.

A new date for the fixture, originally due to take place on Sunday, will be announced in due course.