Charlton game postponed

Rovers were due to face Charlton Athletic Women at The Oakwood this weekend

3 Hours ago

Sunday's FA Women's Championship fixture with Charlton Athletic Women has been postponed due to a number of positive coronavirus cases within the Charlton camp.

As ever, the health and safety of all players and staff is paramount and we wish those affected a swift and full recovery. 

A new date for the fixture, which was originally set for Sunday 10 January, will be announced in due course. 

Rovers are next in action on Sunday 17 January, facing Lewes at Bamber Bridge (12pm kick-off), a game you can watch live on The FA Player. 


