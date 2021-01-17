There's normally plenty of deals when it comes to January, and there's another one ready and waiting for you in the Roverstore!

The official Rovers club shop is offering supporters Buy One Get One Half Price on all Umbro products.

It doesn't matter whether it's replica kit, training wear, jackets or even shinpads - anything that has the Umbro logo on it is part of the offer.

Fans should note that the discount will automatically applied at the checkout and applied to the cheapest product.

The offer also applies to already discounted items.

Supporters should remember that Season Pass Holders and Junior Season Pass holders should check their emails to find their complimentary £10 and £5 discount codes respectively.

Browse the full collection of Umbro items by clicking here and kit yourself out ahead of what looks set be a big second half of the season at Ewood Park.