Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Buy One Get One Half Price on all Umbro products!

Another January deal is now ready and waiting for you in the Roverstore!

5 Hours ago

Sponsored by

There's normally plenty of deals when it comes to January, and there's another one ready and waiting for you in the Roverstore!

The official Rovers club shop is offering supporters Buy One Get One Half Price on all Umbro products.

It doesn't matter whether it's replica kit, training wear, jackets or even shinpads - anything that has the Umbro logo on it is part of the offer.

Fans should note that the discount will automatically applied at the checkout and applied to the cheapest product.

The offer also applies to already discounted items.

Supporters should remember that Season Pass Holders and Junior Season Pass holders should check their emails to find their complimentary £10 and £5 discount codes respectively.

Browse the full collection of Umbro items by clicking here and kit yourself out ahead of what looks set be a big second half of the season at Ewood Park.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

New year, new calendar!

6 January 2021

Keep track of everything throughout this year by purchasing your official Rovers calendar from the Roverstore.

Read full article

Club News

Roverstore closed until further notice

30 December 2020

Following the news that Lancashire has escalated to tier four status, the Roverstore at Ewood Park will be closed until further notice.

Read full article

Club News

Roverstore open today!

28 December 2020

The Roverstore is open for business this week for fans to take advantage of the post-Christmas sale!

Read full article

Club News

Roverstore's post-Christmas sale now on!

27 December 2020

Rovers fans can already bag themselves a bargain in the Roverstore sale, but will now receive an EXTRA 10% off everything!

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Gaffer rues incorrect offside call

3 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray believes a wrong decision cost Rovers an extra two points against Stoke City on Saturday afternoon.

Read full article

Club News

Right place, right time

7 Hours ago

It took John Buckley only three minutes to get his first goal of the season, with the midfielder making an immediate impact to rescue a point for Rovers against Stoke City.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Swansea City

9 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Tuesday night's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Swansea City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Rovers 1-1 Stoke City

10 Hours ago

Read full article

View more