Luke Brennan has returned to Rovers from this loan spell at AFC Fylde.

Brennan joined the National League North side in November on a deal until the end of the season, but after making just six appearances for the Coasters, he has now been recalled by manager Tony Mowbray.

The 19-year-old winger, who has been with Rovers since the age of seven, signed a professional contract with the club last July, before making his first team debut against Nottingham Forest at Ewood Park earlier this season.