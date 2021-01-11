Boss urges patience regarding Rovers duo

Tony Mowbray says it's important to strike a balance in attempting to get Bradley Dack and Lewis Travis up to speed with the rest of the Rovers squad as soon as possible.

The pair featured from the start against Doncaster Rovers in the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Dack came through 73 minutes against Darren Moore's side, whilst Travis played just under an hour in his second game back following his knee injury.

And although Mowbray is desperate to get the duo fit and firing at the earliest opportunity, the boss admits that he doesn't want to push his key men to the brink.

“I know Dack and Travis will have benefitted from the game time today and they will only get sharper with the more game time they get," Mowbray admitted to iFollow Rovers after the cup tie.

“Dacky is where he is, he’s still miles off being 100% from what I can see.

“But I still do feel that when he gets a chance he’ll generally score it.

“The ‘keeper made a great save to deny him in the game, but Dack still has some way to go, as does Travis.

“The only way to get them fit is by giving them game time," he said.

“We’ve not had the time to really train because the games have been coming thick and fast."