Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Boss urges patience regarding Rovers duo

Tony Mowbray has been discussing the recent returns of Bradley Dack and Lewis Travis

Just now

Sponsored by

Tony Mowbray says it's important to strike a balance in attempting to get Bradley Dack and Lewis Travis up to speed with the rest of the Rovers squad as soon as possible.

The pair featured from the start against Doncaster Rovers in the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Dack came through 73 minutes against Darren Moore's side, whilst Travis played just under an hour in his second game back following his knee injury.

And although Mowbray is desperate to get the duo fit and firing at the earliest opportunity, the boss admits that he doesn't want to push his key men to the brink.

“I know Dack and Travis will have benefitted from the game time today and they will only get sharper with the more game time they get," Mowbray admitted to iFollow Rovers after the cup tie.

“Dacky is where he is, he’s still miles off being 100% from what I can see.

“But I still do feel that when he gets a chance he’ll generally score it.

“The ‘keeper made a great save to deny him in the game, but Dack still has some way to go, as does Travis.

“The only way to get them fit is by giving them game time," he said.

“We’ve not had the time to really train because the games have been coming thick and fast."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

As you were

24 September 2020

Tony Mowbray says there are no fresh injury concerns heading into this weekend's clash at Derby County.

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray irritated by player unavailability

4 November 2020

The injury list continues to grow for Tony Mowbray and Rovers, and the boss admits he's tearing his hair out with a number of big names on the sidelines.

Read full article

Club News

Elliott available for Tykes test

26 November 2020

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Harvey Elliott is available for selection ahead of this weekend's home clash with Barnsley at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

“He’s an infectious character and a wonderfully talented footballer"

23 December 2020

Tony Mowbray believes Bradley Dack's commitment to Rovers will provide a lift to the whole club.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Gaffer: Poor finishing cost us dearly

15 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Downing: We weren't clinical enough

17 Hours ago

Stewart Downing felt a lack of cutting edge was the biggest reason as to why Rovers won't be in the hat for the fourth round draw of the Emirates FA Cup on Monday night.

Read full article

Club News

We needed to refresh the team

20 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says certain players were rested against Doncaster Rovers for a fear of burnout.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Rovers v Doncaster Rovers

22 Hours ago

Read full article

View more