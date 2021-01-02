Skip to site footer
Boss expecting Birmingham backlash

Tony Mowbray discusses the battle against the Blues and injury issues ahead of today's clash

6 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says his side should be wary of Birmingham City being something of a wounded animal ahead of this afternoon's contest at St Andrew's.

The Blues were brushed aside on home turf by Wayne Rooney's Derby County in midweek, and Mowbray believes Aitor Karanka's side will come out all guns blazing this afternoon.

Rovers came unstuck themselves last time out, and a big performance will be required for the visitors to return to winning ways at the earliest possible opportunity.

“The turnaround comes really quick, we will go there in a positive mode and knowing that we’ll create chances," the boss said.

“Birmingham will be looking for a reaction having been beaten so heavily at home to Derby County, but that’s okay; it’s only 11 v 11.

“We’ll see what the scans say on certain players.

“[Tom] Trybull had a clash of knees and couldn’t bend it to run.

“Daniel [Ayala] had a slight muscle strain, possibly because of the intensity that we’re expecting him to play at.

“I don’t think it will be a serious injury.

“[Ryan] Nyambe has hopefully just got a tightness so we’ll wait and see on him."


