Boss boosted by returning duo

Ryan Nyambe and Lewis Holtby are set to be back in the matchday squad this weekend

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Ryan Nyambe and Lewis Holtby are both in contention to feature against Stoke City this weekend.

Both players weren't involved in last week's Emirates FA Cup clash against Doncaster Rovers at Ewood Park.

A positive coronavirus test meant Nyambe missed out, whilst a slight hamstring issue ensured Holtby wasn't risked.

But with a week's rest, the pair are now fit and available for selection again, whilst Elliott Bennett has returned to training this week.

“Nyambe’s back from his COVID-19 experience and has trained for a couple of days," Mowbray reported ahead of the game.

“Lewis Holtby is back training, Elliott Bennett has joined us in the warm ups and that’s a positive.

“Joe Rankin-Costello isn’t at that level yet, he’s another week or so behind that, so there’s a few on the horizon now.

“I haven’t seen Corry Evans, I’d suggest he has another two weeks or so until he’s back, he’s not imminent.”


