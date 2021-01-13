Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Boro clash selected by Sky

Rovers' trip to the Riveside has been moved to Sunday January 24th, kick-off 3pm

1 Hour ago

Sponsored by

Rovers’ upcoming away trip to Middlesbrough has been moved to a new date after being selected for live TV broadcast.

The game, which takes places at the Riverside next weekend, has been pushed back 24 hours to Sunday January 24th, kick-off 3pm, and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

As a result, iFollow Rovers match passes will not be available for this game, but audio passes, priced at £2.50, will be available.

The two teams played out a goalless draw in the reverse fixture when Neil Warnock’s side visited Ewood Park in November – a game also shown live on Sky.

Rovers fans are reminded that next Tuesday’s home game against Swansea City will kick-off at the earlier time of 7pm and not 7.45pm as originally scheduled.


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Virtual Matchday Mascot opportunities available now!

2 Hours ago

Have you ever dreamt of leading the team out as the matchday mascot at a Rovers game?

Read full article

Club News

On This Day: Mulgrew at the double as Rovers sink Shrews!

3 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Stoke City

6 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Saturday afternoon's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Stoke City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

FA announce Youth Cup suspension

22 Hours ago

The Football Association has today confirmed that the 2020-21 FA Youth Cup campaign has been temporarily suspended.

Read full article

View more