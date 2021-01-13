Boro clash selected by Sky

Rovers’ upcoming away trip to Middlesbrough has been moved to a new date after being selected for live TV broadcast.

The game, which takes places at the Riverside next weekend, has been pushed back 24 hours to Sunday January 24th, kick-off 3pm, and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

As a result, iFollow Rovers match passes will not be available for this game, but audio passes, priced at £2.50, will be available.

The two teams played out a goalless draw in the reverse fixture when Neil Warnock’s side visited Ewood Park in November – a game also shown live on Sky.

Rovers fans are reminded that next Tuesday’s home game against Swansea City will kick-off at the earlier time of 7pm and not 7.45pm as originally scheduled.