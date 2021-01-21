Blanchard ready to get to work

New recruit Annabel Blanchard says she is excited to begin her Rovers career, after signing from fellow Championship side Leicester City.

The attacking midfielder, who is capped by England at Under-19s level, has made the move across to Lancashire after a season and a half with the Foxes.

Now looking forward to a new start and the chance to play regular football, Blanchard is hoping to be able to make a difference in the final third.

“It feels really good to be here,” the 19-year-old commented in her first interview after joining the Club.

“I’m excited to get going and to get back to enjoying my football again. I’m grateful to Gemma (Donnelly) for giving me the opportunity and I just can’t wait to get started now.

“I just feel like this is the right place for me at this moment. I’m at a time where I want to be developing, I want to be playing. I’m happy to come here and prove why I should be playing.

“I’ll work hard for the team, I like to think I’m creative, can create chances for other people and hopefully I can contribute with goals as well.”

A product of Liverpool’s Academy, Blanchard was captain of the Development Squad that won the WSL Development League in 2018-19, where she played alongside some of her new teammates.

Now she is focused on helping Rovers climb up the league table, starting with Sunday’s trip to face London City Lionesses.

“I feel like I developed a lot at Liverpool,” Rovers' new No.25 continued. “Hopefully I can come here and do the same and just carry on my career playing as much football as I can and enjoying it as much as possible.”

“It will be good to get back with the girls (I know), hopefully we’ll all know how each other play and it’s exciting to get started.

“I’m excited to get into training this week, work hard and hopefully at the weekend get an opportunity to play and help the team get three points.

“I just hope to help the team as much as possible, pick up as many points as possible and that’s the main thing, pushing the team upwards.”