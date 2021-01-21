Skip to site footer
Blanchard becomes a blue!

Gemma Donnelly has bolstered her attacking options with the capture of Annabel Blanchard

4 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies are delighted to announce the signing of Annabel Blanchard from Leicester City Women.

The 19-year-old midfielder joins following a one-and-a-half-year spell with the Midlands club, where she made 20 Championship appearances, scoring three goals.

A former Liverpool youngster, Blanchard made her first-team debut for the Reds in the Women’s Super League in April 2018.

She then captained Liverpool’s Development Team as they won the FA WSL Development League title in 2018-19.

Playing alongside new Rovers teammates Meg Boydell, Lauren Thomas and Milly Robertson, Blanchard scored 10 goals in 14 games, ahead of moving to the Foxes in June 2019.

Blanchard has represented England at Under-19s level and was previously part of the Under-17s squad that played in the 2018 UEFA Women’s European Championships.

She becomes Gemma Donnelly’s first signing of the January transfer window and will wear the number 25 shirt.

Welcome to the Club, Annabel!


