Blackburn Rovers Sports College goes virtual!

Blackburn Rovers Sports College students have officially returned to their virtual classrooms from after a challenging but highly successful 2020.

Alongside this, the planned Sports College Open Evening aimed at year 11's in the area will also go online with anyone wanting to book on urged to follow the links on the @BRFCTrust social media pages.

All students who have studied with us this calendar year have been outstanding, and even with the new rules and restrictions in place due to Covid-19, they have all responded extremely well and continued to achieve excellent results.

Last year, Blackburn Rovers Sports College achieved a 100% pass rate, with a quarter of students achieving the highest grade. Alongside this, students have completed more than 20 hours voluntary work, and all those who have graduated this year have gone on to either university or employment.

Alongside ensuring all those graduating in 2020 achieved their target grade, the tutors were also preparing for a new academic year in September

Blackburn Rovers Sports College tutor, Ockert Erasmus, said: “It has been a massive challenge for us this year when we started in September. The staff have worked very hard over the summer in order to get things in place in order to get the students through the year.

“We have had to transition into a new year with delivery on site and other changes happening. It has been a challenging but good year and the students have done extremely well.

“Health and safety of course has been a massive concern but with the help of our colleagues, we have been able to keep on top of it and they have been first class.”

The BTEC in Sport programmes at Blackburn Rovers Sports College have a good blend with 60% theory and 40% practical, allowing students to learn and develop both in and outside the classroom.

The average class size this year is 15, enabling students to get more one to one time with their tutor in order to help with their studies.

Blackburn Rovers fan, Matt, aged 18, is a student at the College and he talked about his experiences. He said: “The course is amazing, and I am really enjoying my time here.

“There are of course some differences and we are in our own virtual classrooms each day, hopefully we’ll be back to in our class bubbles soon, but right now it is the safest way to do things.

“The College has obviously changed a lot from the beginning of 2020 to now due to Covid-19. It has been a different experience for example, learning remotely, but we are all really enjoying ourselves.

If you want to find out more about Blackburn Rovers Sports College, please do so now by emailing ockert.erasmus@brfctrust.co.uk