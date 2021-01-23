Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Community

Bid now for Arma's shirt!

The Blackburn Rovers Community Trust's auction ends on Monday night

2 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Supporters have until 7pm on Monday 25th January to bid for a signed Adam Armstrong shirt.

Available on the Blackburn Community Trust's eBay account, the funds will go towards supporting the charity's vital work in the local area.

As well as being signed by Arma, the shirt is one issued to the 23-year-old on a matchday.

That means that the shirt comes with additional sleeve badges and back of shirt sponsor logo.

A certificate of authenticity is also included with the purchase.

To make your bid, please click here.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Keep doing your thing, Arma!

18 December 2020

When there are just seconds remaining and you're desperate for a winning goal, there's only one man in the Rovers squad that you want the ball dropping to.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers' late salvo delights Armstrong

18 December 2020

Read full article

Club News

Better late than never!

17 December 2020

If you're ever going to net a winning goal, it's always best to time it just right to ensure the opposition don't have the chance to find an even later leveller at the other end.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers pair nominated for PFA prize

11 December 2020

Rovers' attacking pair of Adam Armstrong and Ben Brereton have both been nominated for the November PFA Bristol Street Motors Fans’ Player of the Month Award.

Read full article

Community

Community

Last chance to bid for Aynsley's shirt!

21 January 2021

Supporters have until 7pm tonight to bid for a signed Aynsley Pears shirt.

Read full article

Community

Rovers to provide Kickstart jobs for young people

18 January 2021

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust are providing out-of-work youngsters with the chance to get on the jobs ladder as part of the government’s Kickstart scheme.

Read full article

Community

Blackburn Rovers Sports College goes virtual!

13 January 2021

Blackburn Rovers Sports College students have officially returned to their virtual classrooms from after a challenging but highly successful 2020.

Read full article

Community

Support Rovers this Black Friday

27 November 2020

Shopping for presents online will be on the top of many people’s agendas in the coming weeks with Christmas now less than a month away!

Read full article

View more