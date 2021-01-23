Bid now for Arma's shirt!

Supporters have until 7pm on Monday 25th January to bid for a signed Adam Armstrong shirt.

Available on the Blackburn Community Trust's eBay account, the funds will go towards supporting the charity's vital work in the local area.

As well as being signed by Arma, the shirt is one issued to the 23-year-old on a matchday.

That means that the shirt comes with additional sleeve badges and back of shirt sponsor logo.

A certificate of authenticity is also included with the purchase.

To make your bid, please click here.