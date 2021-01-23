Benno seeks a ruthless streak in the second half of the season

Elliott Bennett believes Rovers must show no mercy in the second half of the season to achieve a top six target.

The skipper has returned to full training this week after recovering from an ankle injury that has kept him out of action for the last three months.

That's forced the versatile midfielder to watch on from the sidelines, and he's been impressed with a lot of Rovers' play so far this term.

But he admits there needs to be a ruthless streak in both boxes as Rovers aim to make an assault on the play-offs during the second part of 2020-21.

“We’ve got to pick up more points in the second half of the season," an honest Bennett told iFollow Rovers

“I’d have to say that some of the performances in the first half of the season have been outstanding, some of the best I’ve seen since I’ve been at this football club.

“At this minute we haven’t got the points we want or deserve, but there’s no hard luck stories in football.

“We know that if we perform as we did in the first half of the season, become a bit more ruthless and keep the ball out of our net, we will win more football matches.

“I’m so proud of the way we’re trying to play and the bravery we’re showing.

“We just have to keep believing in the process and win plenty of games to get up the table.

“The top six is still the target - that’s what we want to achieve."

Rovers do need to make a charge towards the top of the division, with tomorrow's clash at Middlesbrough providing an opportunity to take points off a rival for the play-offs.

Tony Mowbray's have shown they can string a run of results together, with a seven-game unbeaten streak, which began at home to Middlesbrough at the start of November, seeing Rovers earn wins in four of those games.

But the team have earned two wins from their last five league outings coming into this weekend's contest, and Bennett is experienced enough to know Rovers need to find that consistency to their play in the final 22 games of the campaign.

“Everyone has a blip in a season, particularly in this league," he added.

“I really don’t think the performances have been that bad, we’ve just had little things go against us and have conceded some sloppy goals, and that’s what defines football matches.

“I remember one year that Blackpool came from nowhere to get promoted to the Premier League.

“You have to play all 46 games and where you end up is where you deserve to be.

“We have lots of games to come and we need to take as many points as we can.”