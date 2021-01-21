Skip to site footer
Audio pass: Middlesbrough v Rovers

The audio pass is the only available option this weekend due to the clash being selected for live television broadcast

1 Hour ago

Supporters can now purchase an audio pass for this weekend's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

With games still being played behind closed doors, an iFollow Rovers pass is your best option to watch Rovers during the second half of the 2020-21 campaign.

A match pass allows you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

With the upcoming game selected for live broadcast, only an iFollow Rovers audio pass is available to purchase, for just £2.50 against Neil Warnock's side.

If you'd like to purchase your audio pass, please click here.

Kick-off against the Teessiders is at 3pm on Sunday 24th January.


