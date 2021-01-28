You asked the questions via our social media channels and Jarrad has all the answers!
❓ #AskBranthwaite— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 27, 2021
🗣️ We put your questions to #EFC loanee, @Jarradbranthwa1!#Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/tOjXKlw4Ij
We sat down with the newest Rovers to ask your questions!
4 Hours ago
You asked the questions via our social media channels and Jarrad has all the answers!
❓ #AskBranthwaite— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 27, 2021
🗣️ We put your questions to #EFC loanee, @Jarradbranthwa1!#Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/tOjXKlw4Ij
Advertisement block