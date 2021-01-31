Arma: Points over personal glory

Adam Armstrong was once again the hero for Rovers, who registered a second 1-0 win in the space of a week, this time beating Luton Town on home turf.

Back at Ewood Park six days on from the victory against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium, it's been the perfect week for Tony Mowbray's men.

Armstrong's late header ensured Rovers continued their unbeaten run in 2021, with Mowbray's side now just three points off the top six following four games without defeat.

Arma's predatory header was his 18th of the season, and ensured the 23-year-old eclipsed his own tally in 2019-20.

But in typically modest fashion, the hitman was more bothered about the result for his club rather than his own accolade.

“It’s been nice to score, but it was a scrappy game and the three points are the most important thing," he reflected to iFollow Rovers after the game.

“Luton are a good side, hard to beat and defensively very strong. We knew we’d get chances and luckily it fell to me in the box and I put it away.

“You can’t switch off for a moment in this league.

“Lewis [Holtby] put a ball through to Sam [Gallagher], it was a lovely header back across from Sam and I managed to put it in the net.

“We knew we needed back-to-back wins following that win at Boro last time out.

“We’ve also got another clean sheet and the confidence is growing in the squad ahead of next week’s game," he added when taking a look at the trip to Queens Park Rangers.

“We weren’t winning many scrappy games last season, but that luck seems to be changing for us this season.

“All that matters is the three points but we know we need to be better.”