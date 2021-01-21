Skip to site footer
An exciting prospect

“I have been an admirer of Annabel from afar and to be able to bring her to Blackburn is very special"

5 Hours ago

Rovers manager Gemma Donnelly was thrilled to be able to secure the services of highly-rated attacking midfielder Annabel Blanchard.

An England youth international, the 19-year-old arrives with plenty of experience having played in both the FA Women’s Championship and Women’s Super League over the past two years.

Blanchard is in contention to go straight into the squad for Sunday’s trip south to face London City Lionesses at Princes Park (2pm kick-off).

“Annabel joins us from Leicester and for me is an exciting player with heaps of potential,” Donnelly said on her first signing of the January transfer window.

“I have been an admirer of Annabel from afar and to be able to bring her to Blackburn is very special. She typically is a tenacious and intelligent No.10, but can also play as a No.9 with an eye for goal.”

The former Liverpool and Leicester City midfielder has linked up with her new teammates in training this week, with Donnelly eager to see what the 19-year-old can offer the team moving forwards.  

The Rovers boss added: “She’s a young talent and one that I believe has the ambition and determination to play at the top level.

“We can provide her with that platform and I am excited to see how she can complement our squad. Many thanks to Leicester for helping to make this happen.”


