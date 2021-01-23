A great feeling to be back involved

Sitting down for an interview with iFollow Rovers, the smile on Elliott Bennett's face told a story.

Having been out of action for three months with an ankle injury suffered in training, Bennett has been back with the squad this week following a long period of rehabilitation.

The skipper, who turned 32 last month, has cast a lonely figure these past few weeks as he's stepped up his return to action.

Bennett's recovery follows on from the reappearances of Bradley Dack and Lewis Travis from long-term setbacks, whilst Corry Evans has also been training again following his own injury lay-off.

And the quartet have provided a boost to Tony Mowbray's upcoming team selection choices, much to the delight of Bennett.

“I’m so pleased to be back out on the grass after a long three months out," the versatile midfielder beamed.

“There’s been a lot of hard work going on behind the scenes and there’s nothing better than putting the boots back on and getting back out there with the boys.

“I’ve been running quite a bit and have been looking over to see how the lads have been getting on.

“But there’s nothing better than getting back amongst it and I’m delighted to be back.

“I’m now hopeful that I can add something over the second half of the season."

The road back has gone fairly smoothly for the experienced ex-Brighton & Hove Albion man, whose only appearance this term came in the 4-0 away triumph at Derby County back in September, before injury struck.

“The rehabilitation has gone really well and I’m so thankful to all the medical staff," he added.

“I owe a lot to them for getting me back out there on the grass and I’m just looking forward to the rest of the season now.

“We’ve had no major setbacks, we’ve just tried to break things down into little sections, ticking off boxes.

“Hopefully I can stay healthy throughout the second half of the season now.”