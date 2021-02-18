Skip to site footer
Win a Virtual Mascot package!

Become part of the team for the upcoming game against Watford at Ewood Park

3 Hours ago

Have you ever dreamt of leading the team out as the matchday mascot at a Rovers game?

Things are different this year, so we've adapted things to offer the opportunity to be amongst the lads for a matchday at Ewood Park.

We have the opportunity for you to win a Mascot package for our upcoming game against Watford on Wednesday 24th February.

The prize includes:

  • A Rovers football
  • A 2020-21 Rovers home kit
  • A personalised letter from the manager
  • A video message from a member of the first team squad
  • A picture on the big screen
  • A picture in the matchday programme
  • A copy of the matchday programme
  • A mention on iFollow Rovers commentary
  • Social media posts announcing the mascot

Simply enter your contact details and/or the child's you are entering on behalf of by clicking the link here.

Please note that this competition is only open to 2020-21 Season Pass holders under the age of 18.

Entries close at midnight on Sunday 21st February.

If you would like to purchase a Virtual Mascot package, prices are £120 for Junior Season Pass Holders or £150 for non members.

Call 01254 372000 now to book!


