Midfielder Tom White has returned to Rovers from his loan spell at Bolton Wanderers.

The 23-year-old joined the League Two club on a season-long loan deal in July, but it has been mutually agreed that he should return to Ewood Park.

White, who arrived at Rovers from Gateshead in the summer of 2019, made 14 appearances for Bolton in all competitions, but hadn’t featured for Ian Evatt’s side since mid-December.