White joins Pools

Midfielder Tom White joins promotion chasing Hartlepool United on short-term loan deal

1 Hour ago

Rovers midfielder Tom White has today joined National League side Hartlepool United on a short-term loan.

White spent the first half of the season on loan at Bolton Wanderers, making 14 appearances in all competitions for the League Two club, before returning to Rovers on deadline day.

A North East native, the 23-year-old will now continue his development at Hartlepool, where Tyler Magloire enjoyed a two-month loan spell earlier this campaign.

Dave Challinor’s side are currently third in the National League table, with two games in hand on leaders Torquay. Their game against Dover this weekend has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

White joins the following Rovers players to head out on loan:

  • Charlie Mulgrew – Fleetwood Town
  • Harry Chapman – Shrewsbury Town
  • Hayden Carter – Burton Albion
  • Brad Lyons – Morecambe
  • Joe Hilton – Ross County
  • Joe Grayson – Oxford United
  • Jack Vale – Rochdale
  • Tyler Magloire – Motherwell

