We'll have to roll our sleeves up

The boss has been looking ahead to the upcoming trip to Queens Park Rangers

4 Hours ago

Rovers will be going in search of a third successive victory when Tony Mowbray's men take on Queens Park Rangers this weekend.

But, buoyed by their late victory over play-off chasing Watford in midweek, the Hoops will be a tough nut to crack.

Having previously gone nine league games without earning a win, Mark Warburton's men have since earned three victories in their last four outings.

Those trio of triumphs have all come on the road though, with the last win at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium coming against Rotherham United back in November.

It's something Mowbray has taken note of, especially considering his charges have earned all three points in each of their last two away games.

“QPR have been pretty strong away from home and I thought they were good against us at Ewood earlier in the season," Mowbray began when analysing the west Londoners to iFollow Rovers.

“We got the result that day, but I felt they were good and controlled on the ball as well.

“They’ve generally played three at the back and they have good footballers who pick the right pass.

“They have the boy [Ilias] Chair in midfield who’s a really talented footballer, Charlie Austin’s turned up there and he can score goals at this level and the one above without any problem.

“They haven’t been as strong at home as they have been away from home, we accept that.

“So we will try to be positive, play on the front foot and ask questions of them.

“But if we get it wrong they have good players who can pick passes and hurt us, so we have to try and focus, concentrate on our game and stick to the plan," the boss warned.

“They put a lot of crosses in the box to players like [Lyndon] Dykes, although I’m not sure if he’ll be playing as he was isolating in midweek.

“They have strong and powerful players, so we’ll have to roll our sleeves up and try to put them on the back foot.”


