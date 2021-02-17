WeAreTogether Wednesday: Trust appoint new Community Welfare Officer

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust are continuing their commitment to the community by appointing Chris McGrail as the organisation’s new Community Welfare Officer.

Everyone at Blackburn Rovers Community Trust has been working hard to support as many people as possible, with the appointment of their new Community Welfare Officer going a long way to continue that support as the town prepares to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Community Welfare Officer role is to develop, manage, coordinate and deliver on the COVID-19 support and recovery effort for the community of Blackburn with Darwen.

Furthermore, McGrail will continue to support the mental wellbeing of Rovers staff and assisting with the Rapid SMART Testing Centre based at the Bryan Douglas Darwen End at Ewood Park.

Part of the support network that will be set up by the Community Trust’s Community Welfare Officer include wellbeing calls with those isolated or vulnerable within our area, supporting local food banks with deliveries, exchanging written letters with those that are isolated, virtual coffee mornings and socially distanced walk & talk meetings - once lockdown is eased.

And McGrail is excited to take up his new role and to be making a positive impact on individuals throughout these difficult times.

“This pandemic has impacted so many people in a negative way that I just want to offer some support that can help an individual or a family to get through the day, the week, or month until we’re out of lockdown and beyond," he said.

“As a community we all have to pull together and I have a real passion for helping others.

"I’m excited to build relationships with local businesses, charities and community groups, who are keen to support everything we do at Rovers.

"Ultimately, I’m hoping to positively impact individuals or families that need a friendly chat or extra support by linking them into other agencies that can help as quickly as possible.

"As well as this, I’m excited to be working with all Rovers staff who may need my help and support.”

If you or someone you know might be feeling isolated or vulnerable, please don’t hesitate in contacting Chris by emailing chris.mcgrail@brfctrust.co.uk