WeAreTogether Wednesday: Rovers play vital role in Blackburn’s hour of need

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust have been working hard alongside many different local organisations, to best serve our community in a response to the COVID-19 crisis.

In that response Rovers staff have worked closely to assist Blackburn Foodbank with their home delivery system.

Through this, Rovers staff have made over 1,700 food deliveries feeding over 4,700 adults and children within the Blackburn area.

The pandemic has thrown up its own challenges for both the Community Trust and Blackburn Foodbank alike.

The Foodbank's primary focus is providing nutritionally balanced emergency food parcels to people who, for a variety of reasons are experiencing a period of crisis.

Alongside providing these food parcels, clients benefit from the charity's Money Advice Service, showers, clothes bank, computer hub and cafeteria.

But, due to the current crisis and as the country experiences its third national lockdown, the local registered charity who are a member of the Trussell Trust national network of Foodbanks, had to make operational changes in becoming an online service for their clients.

Blackburn Rovers have rallied behind the Foodbank. Working alongside them to support the organisation by making use of staff and transport to pack vehicles up and go on the road on behalf of the Foodbank to deliver food packages to homes.

Rovers rewarded the hard-working volunteers of the Blackburn Foodbank with rising Rovers star, John Buckley dropping off a Christmas Hamper as part of the successful 12 Days of Christmas initiative that took place last December.

Blackburn Foodbank is relying on the generosity from local organisations and the general public.

The organisation have set up a Just Giving page to enable them to use funds to purchase food for clients.

Janet, one of the many dedicated volunteers from the Foodbank has said the generosity of organisations has blown her away.

"Without the generosity of organisations who donate the food we wouldn't exist.

"We've had deliveries from Tesco and Morrisons and kind donations from The Cardboard Box Company to be able to pack the food and transport more easily.”

Blackburn Rovers and Blackburn Rovers Community Trust are proud to continue the #WeAreTogether message, in the fight against COVID-19 with Community Trust staff providing vital services in the safest way possible to all members of the Blackburn community.