Fenton: We fought until the end

Goalscorer Natasha Fenton credited Rovers’ never-say-die attitude following the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Annabel Johnson’s 87th minute goal looked to have handed the visitors victory but for Fenton’s last-minute strike, which ensured the Blues would take a share of the spoils at Bamber Bridge.

Despite rescuing a point, Rovers’ overall dominance meant there was frustration within the squad at the final whistle.

“I think overall we’re all feeling a bit disappointed, a bit deflated that we’re not coming away with three points,” the midfielder admitted.

“Particularly in the second half, I just feel we dominated, we played some great football, we created some great chances and unfortunately, we’re not coming away with the win.

“But there’s plenty of positives and if we can play like we did in the second half in every other game, I think we’ll finish strong this season.

“But we’re glad to come away with something, a point is better than nothing.”

After netting the winner in the reverse fixture against Palace earlier this season, Fenton popped up with another late goal against the Eagles, this time to draw Rovers level.

The 22-year-old commented: “It’s a bit of déjà vu really, I like to score an injury-time goal against Crystal Palace! I just saw the ball coming to me and thought ‘I’m just going to hit it’.

“I’d had a chance earlier in the half where I’d not really done great with it so it’s good to get on the scoresheet.

“I think I’ve beaten my goal tally from last season so that’s always a positive.”

Jade Richards had headed in Emma Doyle’s corner midway through the first half before Gemma Donnelly’s side were pegged back shortly before the break, via Cherelle Khassal’s neat finish.

The manner of the goals conceded demonstrates how Rovers need to remain alert at all times, according to Fenton.

“We did start a bit slow and Crystal Palace might say that our first goal was maybe a bit against the run of play, but we definitely grew into the game,” she continued.

“After 15 minutes, we started to get the ball down and play well and we were switching it out, which is what we’ve been working hard on in training.

“I think to go in at half-time at 1-1, it just shows that one little slip in concentration was costly and let them get the leveller.

“And we were sort of back to square one and knowing we had a big second half to come out and deliver.

“Alex (Brooks) hasn’t had to do anything all second half and then they go and nick a scrappy goal basically at the end of the game.

“So for us to then come back, I know I never doubt the girls’ hard work, we go right until 90-plus minutes and that showed today.”